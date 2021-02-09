West Virginia State of the State set for House of Delegates chamber Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Release from the W.Va. House of Delegates:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has requested members of the West Virginia Legislature, the Board of Public Works and West Virginia Supreme Court Justices join him in the House of Delegate Chamber for his fifth State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Justice’s March 2020 Executive Order prohibiting any visitors to the Capitol unless they have an appointment remains in place as does the indoor face covering requirement. No tickets to the event are being made available this year.

The address will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

House Resolution 5, which was adopted Jan. 13, 2021 requires all members of the House of Delegates and staff present on the House floor during any floor session to wear a face covering unless that member is actively eating or drinking or recognized by the presiding officer for the purpose of speaking to legislative matters.

To allow for social distancing, no media will be permitted on the House floor. The six seats traditionally reserved for credentialed members of the media will instead be located in the rear Gallery on a first-come, first-served basis with no more than one person per media outlet permitted in the Gallery. The area will be open to reserve seats at 3 p.m. No television cameras will be permitted in the Gallery.

All other credentialed members of the media who wish to be in the Capitol that evening and/or need to record video will be permitted space in the Great Hall area outside the House of Delegates where a video stream of the Address will be shown. Interviews before and after the address should be coordinated through the House and Senate Directors of Communications to allow for social distancing.

The House of Delegates will provide photography from the House floor and the Senate will provide official photographs of the elected officials in the Galleries. Two still photographers from media outlets will be permitted space in the Galleries on a first-come, first-served basis and may begin checking in with the House of Delegates Communications Director at 6:30 p.m.

