West Virginia State Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr. stepping down as Minority Leader of House of Delegates  

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. of Kanawha County, D-Kanwaha, will step down as Minority Leader of the House of Delegates at the conclusion of Legislative interim meetings on Tuesday Aug. 8.

Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha

Delegate Skaff expressed his gratefulness to colleagues for the opportunity to serve in this capacity, but he feels it is time to turn the leadership over to someone else.

“I have enjoyed working with Republican Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw to deliver common sense solutions for the people of West Virginia,” Skaff stated. “In my role as Minority Leader, I worked with Speaker Hanshaw to focus on attracting businesses to our state and creating jobs here as we traveled the country to encourage companies and major corporations to Choose WV.”

In stepping down as Minority Leader, Delegate Skaff plans to spend extra time focused on his businesses and coaching his three boys on the soccer fields.

Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell

House of Delegates Minority Leader Pro Temp Sean Hornbuckle of Cabell County will assume the role of Minority Leader immediately following the August interim meetings of the Legislature. On Delegate Hornbuckle, Leader Skaff said, “Sean is a strong leader, delegate and friend- I know that he will lead the caucus well.”

West Virginia State Senator Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, the Senate Miniority Leader, issued the following statement:

“I thank Delegate Doug Skaff for his service to his constituents and his party. I have been honored to serve in minority leadership in the Senate and work with Delegate Skaff during his tenure as Minority Leader. We have been aligned on important legislation and united in opposition to the far-right extremism coming from some of our colleagues across the aisle. I commend Delegate Skaff for his forward thinking in allowing fresh talent to step in to the role.

Senator Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell

To that end, I can think of no better incoming Leader than Delegate Sean Hornbuckle. I have known Delegate Hornbuckle for many years. He is a pillar in our community and a man of integrity. Sean’s acumen, character, and work ethic are superb. He is bold in action but also pragmatic. His service on behalf of the citizens of Cabell County absolutely merits his elevation to this leadership position. I look forward to our continued partnership as colleagues and now as party leaders in the state house.”