West Virginia state brewers concerned over impact of governor’s tax plan

By Gabriella Brown, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice wants to phase out personal income taxes in West Virginia through HB 2027, but breweries are concerned over how the bill would impact the industry.

“After having to completely readjust business just to deal with the pandemic, this just seems like another black eye to our industry,” said Aaron Rote, co-owner of Short Story Brewing in Rivesville and president of the WV Craft Brewers Guild.

Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said to significantly reduce the state’s personal income tax, the bill proposes increases in other taxes.

This includes a 431% excise tax increase within the craft beverage industry, raising the beer barrel tax on each 31-gallon barrel from $5.50 to $29.25…

