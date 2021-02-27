West Virginia spring trout stocking season opens; 1.2 million fish to be stocked statewide this year

Release from the Office of the Governor:



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice kicked off the spring trout stocking season this week, ceremonially stocking the first of over 1,400 trout that were released at Buffalo Creek and announcing that, through his Spring Trout Stocking Initiative and other improvements to trout stocking efforts across West Virginia, 1.2 million fish will be stocked statewide this year.



“It is amazing – the great stuff that we’re doing from the standpoint of our fisheries and all the wonderful stuff we’re doing in regard to the nature in this unbelievable state,” Gov. Justice said. “To everyone who has been involved, I congratulate you in every way in the world.”



Gov. Justice was joined for the event by West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Harold Ward, and members of the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association.