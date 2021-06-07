West Virginia special session starts today for funding priorities

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers will discuss more than $1 billion in appropriations requests when they gavel in for a special session today of the West Virginia Legislature.

The House of Delegates and Senate convene at noon today. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday calling the special session, which coincided with regularly scheduled June legislative interim meetings that started Sunday afternoon.

Justice is requesting the Legislature approve appropriations to move around unappropriated federal funds for fiscal year 2021 ending June 30 for the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education.

Justice also is asking the Legislature to approve the use of $150 million in surplus tax collections for the current fiscal to fund secondary road maintenance projects across the state going into fiscal year 2022 starting July 1…

