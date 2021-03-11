West Virginia Senator Manchin: Stimulus bill presents opportunity for counties, municipalities

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON (WV News) — The $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package approved Wednesday provides a unique opportunity for West Virginia’s counties and municipalities, according to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

During a virtual call with local leaders and county officials Wednesday afternoon, Manchin said counties and municipalities will be allowed to use the funds to tackle a broad variety of infrastructure projects.

“Because I knew it was probably more money than we had direct losses in our local cities and counties, this would be the first time we could get a jumpstart on infrastructure,” Manchin said.

“We were able to get the three pockets that you can use money in. You can use money to fix any sewer projects that you choose; you can use money to fix any water projects that you choose in your county or your municipality; and you can use money to do whatever you can to improve the internet service in your area,” he said…

