West Virginia Senator Ihlenfeld seeking ‘flexibility’

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Sen. William Ihlenfeld is asking Gov. Jim Justice to give school districts more control to decide when students can return to extracurricular activities amid COVID-19 concerns.

Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, has sent a letter to Justice requesting local school officials have more flexibility in determining when students can be in the building.

All counties in the Northern Panhandle presently are listed as being in the “red” or highest category for COVID spread. Not only can there be no in-person instruction in a county when it is in the red, but gatherings of students for extracurricular practices also are banned.

“I sent the letter after hearing concerns from a large number of parents, students and school administrators,” Ihlenfeld said. “I would like for the governor to provide more flexibility to local officials provided it can be done safely.” …

