By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Senate voted down an amendment Monday to a bill limiting use of wages by labor groups and private organizations for political purposes.

House Bill 2009, relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities, will be on third reading and up for passage in the Senate today.

HB 2009 would prohibit employers and payroll agents from withholding a portion of an employee’s wages and salaries for political activities on behalf of a union or any other private organization without express written authorization by the employee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee greatly expanded the scope of the bill to prohibit state, municipal, and county governments from withholding union or club dues from a public employee’s wages or salary. The committee recommended the bill for passage last week, with the Senate approving the committee’s amendment by voice vote Monday…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/03/west-virginia-senate-votes-down-amendments-to-bill-on-political-use-of-wages/