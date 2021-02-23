West Virginia Senate to vote Tuesday on county health department bill opposed by counties and health departments

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state Senate on Tuesday will have up for passage a bill to give counties and cities final say in local health board rules.

Senate Democrats said Monday they oppose the bill as an anti-public health move. Locally, the Monongalia County Commission and the Mon County Health Department also oppose it.

The are 43 health departments in the state, Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said Monday. They operate under the authority of counties or cities or some combination of both – as in the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department – called “appointing authorities” in the bill.

The bill says when the health board adopts or amends a rule, the board must serve public notice and receive public comment. The language of the new or amended rule, along with the public comment, will be presented to the appointing authority for approval or disapproval of all or part of the new or amended rule…

