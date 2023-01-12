West Virginia Senate suspends rules, passes bills on first day of session

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate suspended rules and passed several bills Wednesday, including legislation related to critical race theory, the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Public Employees Insurance Agency, during the first day of the 86th West Virginia Legislature.

After the expected housekeeping measures, the Senate jumped into a list of bills that failed to gain passage last year. Amid a frenzy of action, senators advanced bills on two highly discussed issues — dividing the DHHR and addressing PEIA reimbursement rates.

The House of Delegates has 59 days to consider the bills.

In a statement on social media, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, took issue with the Senate’s ignoring of committee procedures…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-senate-suspends-rules-passes-bills-on-first-day-of-session/article_a1d294f9-fb1d-5206-8513-934b87fe073a.html