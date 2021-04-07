West Virginia Senate set to pass bill banning transgender 6-12, college students from women’s teams

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate approved Tuesday expanding to colleges the bill banning transgender middle- and high-school girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams.

The Senate passed the amendment in a voice vote with some nays heard. No senator debated the amendment Tuesday on the Senate floor.

The legislation (House Bill 3293) is now set for a final vote in the Senate Wednesday. If passed, it will be returned to the state House of Delegates for approval or rejection of the Senate’s changes.

This year’s regular legislative session ends Saturday. Republican supermajorities control both legislative chambers.

The House version of the bill affected only middle and high school sports under the supervision of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission. The SSAC regulates basketball, soccer, cross country and other sports…

