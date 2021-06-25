West Virginia Senate moves quickly on spending bills

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON — While the West Virginia House of Delegates took its time Thursday reviewing the multiple spending proposals and legislation, the state Senate made quick work of passing the bills.

Both chambers gaveled in at 11 a.m. Thursday. By 6 p.m. that evening, the Senate passed 24 bills moving $250 million in tax revenue surplus for the current fiscal year ending next Wednesday. By 9 p.m., the House passed 21 out of 24 bills.

The Senate passed several bills earlier in the day, but with the House Finance Committee also meeting into the evening looking at the proposals, the Senate decided it couldn’t wait and passed all the bills. Senators adjourned sine die, meaning delegates had no choice but to vote on the Senate’s bills without amendments, which would have killed the bills.

Some of the supplemental appropriations include $42 million in improvements to West Virginia state parks; $38.9 million for improvements to regional jails and state prisons; restoring $58 million in cuts to higher education, the MARC train, the Milton Flood Wall, and other items placed in the surplus section of the FY 2022 budget starting next Thursday…

