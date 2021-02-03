West Virginia Senate leaders lay out priorities

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican and Democratic leaders of the West Virginia Senate have big plans for a legislative session starting next week.

Members of the press and interest groups heard from state senators Tuesday during the first day of the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead. Normally an event held in-person in Charleston, the event was held virtually.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, was joined by several committee chairs and vice chairs Tuesday to talk about the plans of the larger Republican majority. During the November election, the majority grew to 23 seats, giving Republicans a supermajority.

Blair said Tuesday that he plans to let his committee chairs do most of the leading, focusing his time on managing action on the Senate floor…

