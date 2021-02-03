West Virginia Senate leaders give first look at 2021 legislative priorities

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Republican and Democratic leadership teams in the West Virginia Senate gave a preview of their agendas for the upcoming session Tuesday during a virtual event hosted by the West Virginia Press Association.

The event, the first in a series of legislative preview discussions hosted by the WVPA this week, featured remarks from Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Sens. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, and Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh; Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Sen. Richard Lindsey, D-Kanawha.

Blair, who served as Senate Finance Committee chair prior to his selection as president, said he doesn’t want to become the sole spokesman for the Senate Republican caucus.

“I have no intention of being the voice of the Senate,” he said. “My intention is to have a well-oiled machine that will be able to get legislation through a process utilizing all the talent that we have in the Senate.” …

