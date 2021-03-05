West Virginia Senate Judiciary OKs House resolution regarding state Board of Education oversight; mask dispute pauses meeting

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Senate Judiciary Committee approved on Thursday a House resolution proposing a Constitutional amendment to subject state Board of Education rule-making to legislative oversight. While the House was near-unanimous on this measure, the Senate committee was divided.

Following the vote, there was a brief dispute over one senator’s mask – a mask that has generated complaints since the session began.

The resolution is HJR 1, Education Accountability Amendment. If adopted by both houses it would go before the voters on the November 2022 general election ballot.

Originally called the Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment. It was explained in the House that the state BOE is currently the only state agency not subject to legislative oversight. This amendment would change that.

A Judiciary revision of the bill, committee counsel said, provided some technical cleanup and clarified how the measure would apply if it becomes law…

