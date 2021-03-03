West Virginia Senate Health approves tweaked version of bill to license needle exchange programs

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Over the worries of some physicians and public health officials, and some committee members, Senate Health approved on Tuesday a tweaked version of the bill to license needle exchange programs across the state.

The committee began work on SB 344 last Thursday. Bill lead sponsor Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, told the committee the intent is to curb the needle litter problem that poses a danger to the communities hosting the programs.

It began last year as a bill to eliminate the programs altogether, committee chair Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, told members, but he worked with Tarr to turn it into a regulatory measure.

SB 334 would require any needle exchange program to be licensed by Office for Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC). An applicant would have to supply specific descriptions of services and plans for referrals to the varieties of care intravenous drug users require…

