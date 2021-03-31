West Virginia Senate Finance unveils third income tax elimination plan, sends it to Senate floor in squeaker vote

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senate Finance took up and barely passed the third and newest version of the income tax reduction plan.

The committee approved what’s called a strike and insert for HB 3300 – meaning it replaced the House bill with its own. It has more in common with the governor’s plan but replaces some lost revenue in different ways.

The vote was 9-8 and a couple unusual things occurred along the way. First, the Washington, D.C.,-based Tax Foundation received a copy of the bill over the weekend and issued an analysis of all three plans early Tuesday before the committee or the public got to see the new version.

Second, there were two roll-call votes taken but the audio feed was off for both of them. So except for a handful of people in the room, no one knows how the senators voted. Committee vice chair Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, was acting as chair and apologized for the error and said the votes would be recorded in the meeting minutes…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/03/30/senate-finance-unveils-third-income-tax-elimination-plan-sends-it-to-senate-floor-in-squeaker-vote/