West Virginia Senate Education rewrites, OKs transgender athlete bill

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Senate Education Committee took up and approved on Thursday a very different version of the bill regarding transgender athletes.

HB 3293, as it came from the House of Delegates, would bar transgender athletes from participating on single-sex sports teams under jurisdiction of the Secondary Schools Activities Commission, such as boys and girls basketball or tennis. It would not affect sports where there are no alternatives, such as football, or co-educational sports.

It would require the county school district to verify the athlete’s sex at birth based on the student’s original birth certificate. If that is not available or does not indicate the student’s birth sex, the student would need to provide “a signed physician’s statement indicating the pupil’s sex based solely on the pupil’s unaltered internal and external reproductive anatomy.”

The Senate Education rewrite opens with a number of legislative findings regarding the inherent differences of biological males and females relative to sports, citing various court cases…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/04/01/senate-edcuation-rewrites-oks-transgender-athlete-bill/