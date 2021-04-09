West Virginia Senate approves transgender athlete bill in close vote, sends it back to House

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Senate spent about 90 minutes on Thursday debating what’s been dubbed the transgender athlete and passed it on a relatively close vote 18-15. Five Republicans sided against it.

The Senate rewrite of the bill focuses on biological males participating on female sports teams in secondary schools and colleges.

It says, “Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex where selection for such teams is based upon competitive skill or the activity involved is a contact sport.”

It also allows for lawsuits: “Any student aggrieved by a violation of this section may bring an action against a county board of education or state institution of higher education alleged to be responsible for the alleged violation.” …

