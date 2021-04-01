West Virginia Senate adopts state of emergency bill with big changes from House version

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill addressing the governor’s authority during states of emergency or preparedness.

The Senate approved House Bill 2003 with a 33-1 vote Wednesday afternoon.

Less than two hours later, the House of Delegates voted to reject the Senate’s version of the bill and requested that the Senate recede its position on the bill.

The bill the Senate passed looks different from the one the House passed on Feb. 19 because of a substitute amendment from the Senate Judiciary Committee the Senate adopted before voting to pass the bill Wednesday.

During debate about the bill that day, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said he expected the House to reject the Senate’s changes…

