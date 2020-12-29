West Virginia seeking guidance on extension, expansion of unemployment benefits

By FRED PACE The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Extended and additional unemployment benefits are part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday, but West Virginia officials are asking those who may qualify not to file any new claims until they can get more guidance from the federal government.

“We are still waiting on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on the CARES Act unemployment extension provisions contained in the new federal legislation, but I wanted to give some framework,” WorkForce West Virginia Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said during Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday press briefing in Charleston.

Adkins said WorkForce West Virginia recommends eligible claimants do not file a new claim. Filing a new claim may delay eligible claimant benefit payments, he said.

“Until we receive additional clarification and guidelines, those who feel they are eligible for these benefits should pause until Workforce West Virginia provides additional information,” Adkins said. “You do not need to do anything right now.”

Adkins explained that there are three components to the federal unemployment programs…

