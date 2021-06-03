West Virginia Secretary of State, Warner, says office is fighting misinformation on For the People Act

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday that several groups advocating for a federal election reform package are spreading misinformation about what is and isn’t in the current form of the bill.

Secretary of State Mac Warner and Chief of Staff Chuck Flannery said that despite the claims of supports of H.R. 1 and S. 1 — also called the For the People Act — many of the issues and concerns of West Virginia’s county clerks remain unaddressed in the currently form of the bill.

“They’re just an awful lot of things that the clerks object to in this bill, and that’s why it’s so important to get the proper information out to the people of West Virginia,” Warner said by phone Tuesday.

Last week, 54 out of 55 county clerks sent letters to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., urging them to reject the For the People Act if it comes up for a vote in the Senate. That could be as soon as the next two weeks if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has his way…

