West Virginia Secretary of State recognizes businesses that have operated for 100 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced the 2020 members of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce, recognizing active business entities that have been in continuous operation for 100 years or more.

Warner announced the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce Award in 2019 as a way of recognizing businesses that have withstood the test of time in the Mountain State.

The list of Centurion members is a culmination of domestic business entities pulled from the Secretary of State’s business database and those provided to the office by local chambers of commerce and community leaders.

“These businesses have withstood generations, challenging economic times, and ever-changing technology,” Warner said. “They include banks, newspapers, hospitals, family-owned businesses and more. These Centurions are anchors and leaders in our communities.”

Each business entity eligible for the recognition will receive a certificate recognizing them as a member of the Centurion Chamber of Commerce. The certificate will include the entity’s founding date…

