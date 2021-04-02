West Virginia Schools moving forward with standardized testing

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Standardized testing in West Virginia schools will still take place this school year, even though student learning platforms haven’t been typical.

“Absolutely it is going to happen,” said Walt Saunders, assessment and federal programs director for Ohio County Schools. “It’s a federal mandate. We have to test students.”

Last year, West Virginia received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to not conduct the West Virginia General Summative Assessment (WVGSA), said Christy Day, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Education.

“This year, the tests will be administered; however, the WVDE is requesting the U.S. Department of Education waive the accountability requirements,” she said. “Instead, the WVGSA will only be used to give us a better understanding of students’ academic learning losses and gains experienced during the pandemic.” …

