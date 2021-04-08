West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine among nation’s top grad schools

By Tina Alvey, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — For the 23rd consecutive year, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Best Graduate Schools.

WVSOM was listed fourth in the nation this year by the publication for producing the most primary care residents, according to a media release from the school.

The report shows that 69 percent of WVSOM’s graduates from 2018 to 2020 entered primary care residencies upon completing medical school.

WVSOM is ranked No. 16 in the percentage of 2012-14 graduates practicing direct patient care in rural areas, and is ranked No. 14 in the percentage of 2012-14 graduates practicing in primary care specialties.

The school is also ranked No. 41 in the number of graduates practicing direct patient care in areas with health professional shortages during that same three-year period…

