West Virginia school board opposes proposal that would give Legislature final say on education policies

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Board of Education is speaking out against the proposed state constitutional amendment that would take away its final say over educational policies and give it to the state Legislature.

The amendment would mean lawmakers could amend and reject the state school board’s policies, which set what students must learn, how they can be disciplined and many other regulations.

In a voice vote with no dissent, the board approved Wednesday issuing a statement against the proposal. Tom Campbell was the only member absent for the whole meeting.

“The learning is going to be inconsistent, it’s going to be inconsistent when you have a Legislature that changes every two years,” board President Miller Hall said. “Where is the consistency?”

The state board, unlike county boards of education, is unelected, and its members serve nine-year terms. Governors appoint the members, but they must be confirmed by the state Senate…

