West Virginia School Board Authority funds Jefferson Co.’s full request for new elementary schools

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Jefferson County Schools received some exciting news Monday morning, as the School Building Authority approved its request for funding toward the construction of two new elementary school buildings in full.

With the approval, Jefferson County will receive roughly $7 million in additional funding — about $3.5 million each toward the construction of the new Ranson Elementary and Shepherdstown Elementary. The additional funding means nearly $20 million of available money after county voters passed the bond in November’s election.

“We worked so hard on this. We’re all excited,” Jefferson County Board of Education President Kathy Skinner said.

Only seven of the 30 requests throughout the state were approved by the SBA on Monday.

Skinner thanked the JCS staff that helped make this dream a reality, putting in numerous hours to ensure the projects were as well planned and ready for a presentation to the SBA as possible…

