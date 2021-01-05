By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARITINSBURG, W.Va. — After a huge influx of requests last year, planning became a key word for the WVU Extension’s Grow This program.

The 2020 edition of the program saw 26,000 people across the state request seeds to try their hand at gardening through the program, causing the Grow This team to plan ahead this year. Normally, sign-ups are open in March as spring nears, but instead, residents are now able to sign up through Jan. 31 to ensure there’s enough seeds to go around for the 2021 edition.

That earlier start date also allows for more planning on the part of the participants as the Grow This program looks to include more education for those joining in this year. Participants now have time to plan around the seeds that they’ll receive through Grow This, as well as spark any garden layout plans or other ideas.

“I think this year, we’ll have more education and interaction through the challenge,” said Kristin McCartney, WVU extension specialist of public health. “Last year, we added some things. We did some recipe kits and some kits that were sent home from school.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/west-virginia-residents-encouraged-to-try-hand-at-gardening-through-grow-this-program/article_587f4fdc-10a9-5161-8b1f-712e730bc354.html