West Virginia Republicans pick new leader

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Republican Party leaders selected Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Mark Harris to lead the Grand Old Party as Republicans begin 2021 on the upswing — but not before having their own election issues.

Members of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee met Saturday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to select a new chair.

Nominations were made for Harris, a healthcare executive and a minister at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley, and former state party chairman Conrad Lucas. Harris said he was excited to lead the state party into the 2022 and 2024 elections.

“It is thrilling quite honestly to be able to work with my colleagues in the Republican Party as we move forward,” Harris said Saturday after the nearly four-hour meeting. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re going to make things better for all West Virginians and all Americans.” …

