By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia became the 12th state to accept the bankruptcy reorganization plan from Frontier Communications, even though lawmakers still have concerns whether Frontier can live up to its promises to expand broadband service across the state.

The state Public Service Commission released two orders Friday: one accepting a proposed settlement agreement between Frontier, PSC attorneys, the PSC’s Consumer Advocate Division and the Communication Workers of America union and the other accepting the results from a long-anticipated focused management audit of the company.

The two orders impose strict conditions on Frontier to improve its copper-line phone and internet services, as well as expand its fiber broadband internet service. Under the joint stipulation agreement approved by the PSC, Frontier agreed to spend $200 million on capital improvements by Dec. 31, 2023, and to deploy fiber high-speed internet to at least 150,000 locations in the state by Dec. 31, 2027.

“The commission is pleased with the resolution of these two cases,” said Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the PSC, in a statement Friday. “These Orders allow Frontier to proceed with its bankruptcy reorganization, emerge a stronger corporate structure and make much needed investments in West Virginia’s internet infrastructure.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/01/west-virginia-public-service-commission-oks-frontier-bankruptcy-but-issues-remain/