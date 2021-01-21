West Virginia Public Service Comission accepts Frontier bankruptcy settlement after letters urge scrutiny

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Letters sent last Friday from state broadband officials and lawmakers urged the West Virginia Public Service Commission to scrutinize a proposed deal to approve Frontier Communication’s bankruptcy reorganization in anticipation of a Jan. 19 meeting.

Instead, the PSC issued two orders the same day they received the letters, accepting Frontier’s reorganization plan which included promises to make capital improvements and expand broadband internet across the state. In exchange, Frontier must meet monthly and quarterly reporting requirements and could face financial penalties if it falls behind in its promises.

“The PSC’s approval is another step toward Frontier’s emergence from Chapter 11 restructuring,” said Allison Ellis, senior vice president of regulatory affairs for Frontier, in a statement Wednesday.

“A successful restructuring will give Frontier a fresh start, allowing the company to make investments in its network and operations to expand fiber and enhance services to West Virginia consumers and positions Frontier to continue as a competitive provider of communications services to the customers and communities we serve,” Ellis continued…

