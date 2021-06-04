West Virginia proponents rally for THRIVE Act

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Holly Bradley smiled down at her two boys Thursday afternoon as they romped on a sidewalk in the Wharf District.

Elam, 5, danced and jumped while his little brother, Arlo, going on 2, mirrored his every move.

Moves were on the mind of Bradley, whose roots here go back nine generations.

Bradley lived in Colorado and California, before making it back home.

She’s the West Virginia organizer for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, a Washington, D.C. area grassroots group which combats global warming.

If her sons should ever leave the state, she said, she wants it to be by their choice – and not the other way around.

“I don’t want them to go because they can’t make a living here or it isn’t healthy to stay,” she said…

