West Virginia progressive group launches ReplaceJoeManchin.com

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Whether U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin decides to run for a third six-year term in 2024 or retires sometime in the near future, a group of progressive activists are creating a framework in the hopes of replacing Manchin down the road.

WV Can’t Wait — a political group that united several Democrats, Republicans, Mountain Party members, libertarians and Independents to run for office in 2020 under a progressive platform – launched ReplaceJoeManchin.com on Tuesday morning.

The website, paid for by the WV Can’t Wait Action Committee, is a fundraising effort to support a candidate to challenge Manchin in 2024 or have a candidate ready should Manchin retire.

The fundraising campaign will also support slates of candidates that support WV Can’t Wait’s platform of pro-labor and anti-corporate donations; candidate recruiting and training for city, county, legislative, constitutional and federal elections; defending seats picked up in 2020 and 2021 by WV Can’t Wait candidates; and training for activists and community organizers…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/progressive-group-launches-replacejoemanchin-com/article_ca94786c-338d-5d4d-8655-036a6d7aa33d.html