West Virginia Press sharing interviews with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Senate President Craig Blair

WV Press hosting virtual legislative social Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

WV Press Association Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the COVID restrictions and health concerns at the state Capitol, the West Virginia Press Association and the state’s newspapers were unable to host the industry’s annual legislative breakfast and hear a mid-session update from the Legislative leadership.

However, WV Press, in partnership with AARP WV and WVU University Relations, is working to bring the elements together in a new fashion.

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, granted interviews during which they discussed progress thus far in the 2021 legislative session and goals for the final days.

WV Press thanks AARP WV and WVU University Relations for support in this project.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., WV Press will host a virtual legislative social by ZOOM.

The event will include causal conversations for media, association professionals and legislators. It’s a time to share thoughts, ideas, suggestions and questions.

In advance of the event, WV Press is presenting three conversation starters:

1 – Thoughts on your ability to follow and participate in this legislative session?

2 – What’s the broadband quality in your neighborhood?

3 – Your thoughts on the Governor’s statement that he would approve a bill on recreational marijuana?

Interested? Contact Don Smith at [email protected] Watch you email for participation information.

On March 23, the newspaper industry distributed 500 snack boxes for legislators and staff members at the Capitol. The boxes were available in the rotunda outside the chamber to be taking back to work areas to ensure COVID safety.

Provided by WV Press, in partnership with AARP WV and the West Virginia University’s University Relations, provided the snack boxes, which featured Mister Bee Potato Chips — a West Virginia product.