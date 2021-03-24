West Virginia newspaper industry provides snacks at state Capitol

WV Press Association Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the COVID restrictions and health concerns at the state Capitol, the West Virginia Press Association and the state’s newspapers were unable to host their annual legislative breakfast and hear a mid-session update from the Legislative leadership.

However, WV Press is working to bring the elements together in a new fashion.

On Tuesday, the newspaper industry distributed 500 snack boxes for legislators and staff members at the Capitol. The boxes were available in the rotunda outside the chamber to be taking back to work areas to ensure COVID safety.

Provided by WV Press, in partnership with AARP WV and the West Virginia University’s University Relations, provided the snack boxes, which featured Mister Bee Potato Chips — a West Virginia product.

Senate President Craig Blair and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw have met with WV Press Executive Director Don Smith to record messages that will be shared in the coming days.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, WV Press will host a virtual social hour to for legislators, media and guests.

“The West Virginia newspaper industry respects the COVID restrictions and understand the health concerns. We hope to have the annual breakfast again next year. However, we hope the snack boxes provide a treat this session, which has certainly been a challenge for everyone,” Smith said.