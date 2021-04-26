West Virginia officials weigh in on Biden’s greenhouse emission goals

President pledges resources for move from fossil fuels

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Joe Biden’s goal of cutting greenhouse emissions in the U.S. in half by the end of the decade might have overtones of President John F. Kennedy’s moon-landing goal, but West Virginia leaders believe the ambitious plan will harms the state’s coal and natural gas industries.

“It’s not the news we want or need in West Virginia,” said Gov. Jim Justice during his COVID-19 briefing Friday at the State Capitol Building. “It is not the course that this nation should take.”

Biden announced his greenhouse emissions goal Thursday at a virtual summit with world leaders on the changing global climate. Biden wants to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by between 50 percent and 52 percent of 2005 levels by 2030.

“… The United States sets out on the road to cut greenhouse gases in half — in half by the end of this decade,” Biden said. “That’s where we’re headed as a nation, and that’s what we can do if we take action to build an economy that’s not only more prosperous, but healthier, fairer, and cleaner for the entire planet.” …

