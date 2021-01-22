West Virginia officials urge residents to celebrate national ‘Plan for Vacation Day’

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — It is that time of year — the time to begin planning all of your 2021 vacations, officials said.

National Plan for Vacation Day takes place during the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year. While much of the country continues to face rising COVID-19 case numbers and travel restrictions, National Plan for Vacation Day is your chance to do what is safe and productive: plan.

In the face of so much uncertainty, and with more than 63% of Americans saying they desperately need a vacation, the Elkins-Randolph County Tourism CVB encourages Americans to still plan–or even book–future vacations, or to simply keep their travel flame alive and think about their next trip. The travel industry is ready to safely welcome you back — when you’re ready.

“It’s been a challenging year, and I know we have all missed traveling and exploring our great country,” said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. “While many are not yet ready or able to take a vacation, we are encouraging Americans to pull out their calendars on January 26 and get a future trip on the books–even if that just means dreaming about your next getaway…

