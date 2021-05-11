By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State officials Monday encouraged unvaccinated residents to step up like the generation of Americans during World War II and get immunized against COVID-19.

James Hoyer, director of the Joint Interagency Task Force on Vaccine and the retired general of the West Virginia National Guard, referenced the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation during World War II and pointed out that in the last 14 months, 160,000 more people died from the coronavirus than all the Americans killed during the war in four years. About 596,000 people have died from the pandemic.

“Nobody is trying to infringe upon anybody’s rights,” Hoyer said. “What we are asking you to do is take on the responsibility that that generation took on and get a vaccine to protect you and more importantly protect the people around you and your community.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday said the mask mandate will be lifted on June 20, West Virginia’s 158th birthday, upon the state reaching or nearing a goal of 65 percent of residents 12 and older getting at least one shot of the vaccine. The state is vaccinating residents 16 and older, and the Food and Drug Administration Monday OK’d the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 to 15…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/05/west-virginia-officials-appeal-to-patriotism-in-vaccine-effort/