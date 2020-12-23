West Virginia Office of Technology monitoring hacking of federal agencies

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No intrusions of state information systems have been detected in the wake of a major hack of federal agencies, but the West Virginia Office of Technology is monitoring the unfolding situation.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that a substantial intrusion into the computer systems of multiple federal agencies by foreign actors with possible ties to the Russian government was discovered.

It’s unclear how long hackers had access to federal computer systems, but the intrusion only came to light after private cybersecurity companies discovered a similar penetration of their own systems according to the Associated Press. According to CISA, hackers found a backdoor into federal servers through software from SolarWinds.

CISA, along with the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, issued a joint statement Dec. 16. The agencies announced the creation of a group to coordinate a response to the hack as well as a criminal investigation…

