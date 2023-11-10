West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association offering $5,000 scholarships to W.Va. College students studying landscape and horticulture

Deadline for applications is Dec. 1, 2023

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association (WVNLA) Marcus W. Rennix Memorial Scholarship program is accepting applications for Mountain State students studying horticulture, landscape architecture, and nursery and greenhouse management. The deadline for applications to be submitted is December 1, 2023.

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said students must be in-state residents who have completed half the required courses in ornamental horticulture or landscape architecture and maintained at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Robert “Bobby” Gompers, President of the WVNLA board and owner of Highland Landscaping in Buckhannon, said, “Grooming West Virginians — regardless of where they study – to excel in our green industry profession is a priority for the nursery and landscape industry that is thriving throughout our state. Our board and membership are focused on recruiting, retaining and promoting the best talent, and this scholarship is a tangible commitment to meeting that goal.”

Robinson encourages eligible students who meet the criteria to apply for the educational funds. Information can be found at WVNLA’s website: https://wvnla.org/scholarships/. She said scholarship winners will be announced at the association’s Winter Symposium being held in Charleston on February 21.

West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association, Inc., established in 1939, is a professional trade association dedicated to supporting nursery and landscape businesses and vendors throughout the Mountain State.

WVNLA members support West Virginia college students studying horticulture and landscape architecture with scholarship opportunities. They also share expertise and support in their communities; meet for volunteer projects; and support worthy, industry-related endeavors through Association donations. Regionally, WVNLA co-owns the annual Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show along with the Maryland and Virginia associations.

For membership, events or mission priorities please visit https://wvnla.org/