West Virginia Nonprofit Association statement on AmeriCorps DOGE cuts

The West Virginia Nonprofit Association is deeply concerned about the announced cuts to AmeriCorps programs under the Division of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the profound impact these cuts will have on nonprofits, communities, and families across West Virginia.

AmeriCorps members are not just volunteers – they are vital partners in the work of strengthening our communities. In West Virginia, AmeriCorps teams have played an essential role in building affordable housing, supporting disaster recovery efforts, and providing critical community services in rural and underserved areas.

Nonprofits in our state have long leveraged AmeriCorps partnerships to meet critical local needs that neither the private sector nor government agencies are positioned to fill.

Since 1994, more than 16,000 West Virginia residents have served approximately 23 million hours and earned education awards totaling more than $41.1 million. Last year alone, over 2,900 individuals of all ages and backgrounds united to meet local needs, strengthen communities, and expand opportunity through national service in West Virginia.

At a time when West Virginia communities are confronting population decline, food insecurity, child care shortages, rising housing costs, and deepening economic hardship, eliminating AmeriCorps capacity is both reckless and shortsighted. This decision threatens to undo years of progress built through trusted partnerships between nonprofits and the communities they serve.

The WVNPA calls on federal leaders to reconsider these harmful cuts. We also urge our state and local partners to speak out, advocate for the restoration of these essential programs, and support nonprofit organizations as they work to navigate these sudden losses.The WVNPA will keep our members informed with policy updates, next steps, and funding alternatives as they emerge.

Our nonprofits and the West Virginians they serve deserve better.

For media inquiries, please contact: Rosemary Ketchum

Executive Director

West Virginia Nonprofit Association

[email protected] | (304) 667-2248