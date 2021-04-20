West Virginia non-profit Coalfield Development to launch new social enterprise on Earth Day

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Some believe the fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world.

A study last year written by Aalto University design researcher Kirsi Niinimaki says fashion accounts for up to 10% of global pollution, generating 92 million tons of textile waste per year, consuming 1.5 trillion liters of water annually and contributing approximately 190,000 tons of oceanic microplastic pollution.

West Virginia-based nonprofit Coalfield Development decided it could help reduce some of this pollution by consolidating three of its existing social enterprises to create Mountain Mindful.

Coalfield Development CEO Brandon Dennison said their woodshop Saw’s Edge, T-shirt shop SustainU and a piece of the agriculture company Refresh were combined to create Mountain Mindful.

“It is a lifestyle brand offering casual apparel, home furnishing and self-care products,” he said.

“More than 80% of the products are made of recycled or reclaimed materials. All of the products are 100% made in Appalachia.” …

