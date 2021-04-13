West Virginia needle exchange among bills changed by deadline

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2021 legislative session ended at midnight Saturday. The Dominion Post covered the entire day’s events. Here is a summary of highlights that took place after the deadline for Sunday’s print edition.

HCR 113 and 114 were companion House resolutions to, upon Saturday adjournment, extend the session to May 10 to allow for overrides of any gubernatorial vetoes. The House adopted both and sent them to the Senate. The Senate took up HCR 113 at 11:55 and killed it 0-31. It never took up HCR 114. Some have said the vote on HCR 113 may have been a bit of payback for the 0-100 House vote on the Senate’s version of HB 3300, the personal income tax repeal bill.

SB 334 is the needle exchange program licensing bill. It bounced between the House and Senate several times. Senators adopted an amendment before noon and sent it to the House, which didn’t pick it up until after 9 p.m.

Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said the Senate amendments once again re-politicized and weakened the bill and could threaten harm-reduction programs across the state…

