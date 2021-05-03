West Virginia native and NPR podcast host Anna Sale talks about the hard things in new book

By Bill Lynch, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Anna Sale has created a career out of getting people to talk about some of their most difficult moments, so it only seems fair that in the West Virginia native’s debut book, “Let’s Talk About Hard Things,” she dives into some of hers.

In the book, the host of the popular NPR podcast “Death, Sex & Money” continues to talk to people about mortality, money and relationships, but she also delves into her own experiences with death, the grief that came with the end of her first marriage and the start, stall and start of the romance that led to her second marriage.

The book is divided up into five sections, each exploring the topics of death, sex, money, family and identity. It’s a mix of memoir and meditation about talking openly about the most meaningful things.

Calling from her home in California, Sale said she probably could have come up with more categories. There are a lot of hard things to talk about.

“I thought about doing one on friendship,” she said.

There are a million books about how to talk to someone you’re in love with or used to be in love with…

