West Virginia NAACP calling for removal and disbarment of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

By Brett Dunlap, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Chapter of the NAACP and its supporters are calling for the removal and disbarment of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for his participation in a lawsuit that called into the question the integrity of votes cast in other states during the 2020 General Election.

The WV NAACP put out a press release and held a virtual press conference Tuesday to detail their concerns and plan of action.

The organization called Morrisey’s actions “racist, unethical and un-American efforts to disenfranchise voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.”

On Dec. 9, 2020, Morrisey, a Republican, entered West Virginia into a lawsuit intended to undermine the U.S. Constitution and to violate the 15th Amendment of the Constitution that gave Black Americans citizenship and the right to vote, the NAACP’s press release said.

“Attorney General Morrisey has shown he will not fulfill his obligation to provide fair and equal justice for citizens of all races in West Virginia,” the release said. “Attorney General Patrick Morrisey must be removed from office and barred from practicing law…

