West Virginia motorists reminded: ‘Drive sober or get pulled over’ at New Year’s

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – Although fewer people are estimated to be on the road during this atypical holiday season, highway safety officials are emphasizing the fact that they still are taking a zero-tolerance stance to alcohol-related driving offenses as the New Year’s weekend approaches.

This year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has partnered with the Northern Regional Highway Safety Program in West Virginia to help send a strong message about the dangers of drinking and driving. Continuing this month through the New Year’s Day weekend, local and regional law enforcement agencies are participating in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The agencies are increasing their messaging across the state that law enforcement will show no tolerance for drunk drivers. There will be an increased number of officers on the road through the weekend as highway officials aim to drastically reduce drunk driving during this time that is typically marked by celebrations.

“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” Melissa Taylor, Northern Regional highway Safety Program coordinator, said…

