West Virginia medical cannabis program still needs testing lab

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Growers, processors and dispensaries for West Virginia’s long-awaited medical cannabis program have been selected, with patients able to register for the program as of Wednesday, but the state still needs a lab partner to test the product.

The Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Medical Cannabis announced last week patients can register to receive medical cannabis as of noon Wednesday at medcanwv.org, though products are not currently available.

The office announced the approval Friday of permits for 100 dispensaries in 23 counties. Dispensaries will be able to sell medical cannabis to patients with approved registration cards as soon as products are available, including pills, oils, topical ointments, liquid, dermal patches, tinctures and forms that can be used in vaporizers and nebulizers.

The law excluded dry-leaf or whole-plant uses.

A list of approved medical cannabis growers was released in October, while the approved list of processors was released in November. Signed into law in 2017, the Medical Cannabis Act legalizes marijuana for medical use…

