West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory board supports language loosening medical cannabis law

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

“Or any other serious medical condition for which the physician believes the patient may benefit from the use of medical cannabis.”

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board voted 7-4 Thursday to recommend the above language be added to the end of the list of medical conditions for which physicians can provide certification for the use of medical cannabis.

If approved by the legislature, the change would loosen the language of the law, which currently lists 15 specific diagnosis — one of which being “terminally ill” for which medical cannabis could be provided.

“Again, this would be a recommendation. We don’t change law. This is just to get the discussion to the legislature,” Jesse Forbes said, prior to voting in favor of the recommendation…

