West Virginia mask mandate ending June 20

By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia will lift its mask mandate on June 20, the state’s birthday, as the target levels for vaccinations are reached, the governor said on Friday.

Sixty-five percent of the state’s population 12 years old and older should have received one or both shots by June 20, enabling the mask mandate to be lifted, Gov. Jim Justice said during Friday’s coronavirus briefing. The governor said he is basing the decision on advice from health and medical experts.

The target levels could be reached before the 158th anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood or it could come several days later, but June 20 is when the mask mandate will be removed, he said.

“That’s when we’re going to get rid of these masks,” Justice said.

The initiative to encourage everyone to get vaccinated will be called “A Call to Arms,” Justice said…

