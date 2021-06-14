By Charles Young, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — While the COVID-19 pandemic forced many industries and whole sectors of the economy to shut down last year, West Virginia manufacturers continued to operate in order to provide the public with vital supplies, parts and goods, according to industry stakeholders.

A group of West Virginia business owners and industry experts recently participated in a panel discussion focused on the ways the pandemic has challenged and impacted manufacturing during the 10th annual Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference hosted by the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.

“The pandemic has taught us a lot of things,” said David Satterfield, assistant to the director of the West Virginia University Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

“One of the things it has taught us — political parties aside — is that manufacturing is important for the future of America. Manufacturing is an important part of our fabric.” …

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-manufacturers-take-stock-of-pandemic-challenges-impacts/article_a0844569-5019-5bf5-8a1e-b7da9a4837de.html